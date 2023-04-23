Agent Has All Elements Needed For A Blockbuster: Nag

By
Telugu360
-
1

Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy’s Spy Thriller, Agent is all set for a grand release on April 28th. The hype around the film hit a peak after the trailer release. The grand Pre-release event of the film happened in Warangal and a massive crowd is in attendance. King Nagarjuna is the Chief Guest for this event.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said, “Telugu cinema audience is very great. If you give a good movie with a new genre, it will become a blockbuster. Now Surender Reddy is coming up with a good movie, a thrilling movie, a spy movie with the same new genre. That’s why I think it will be a blockbuster. I haven’t seen the movie, I haven’t heard the story. But I used to listen to Akhil at home. It has all the elements needed to become a blockbuster. You will see stunning visuals. If Superstar Mammootty agrees to the story, it will not be ordinary. Knowing that he has accepted the film, I am happy that this film will definitely be a big hit for Akhil. My Wild Saala is always energetic since his childhood. Suri used all of it in this movie. I am confident the movie will be a big hit”.

Akhil is a happy man with the confidence of his father and also the massive crowd that turned out for the event. “Agent is a two-year journey. When Surender Reddy and I met, we wanted to do something crazy. We did it like crazy. There is also the question of what will happen to me after working at such a high level. The agent gave me courage and confidence. Anil Sunkara is the backbone of the agent. He offered so much support. Mammootty accepted this project and I feel honored to work with him. I am working hard for the love and strength of the audience and fans. I will take as much as you give. See you at the theaters on April 28,” Akhil told.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here