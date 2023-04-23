Agent Has All Elements Needed For A Blockbuster: Nag

Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy’s Spy Thriller, Agent is all set for a grand release on April 28th. The hype around the film hit a peak after the trailer release. The grand Pre-release event of the film happened in Warangal and a massive crowd is in attendance. King Nagarjuna is the Chief Guest for this event.

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said, “Telugu cinema audience is very great. If you give a good movie with a new genre, it will become a blockbuster. Now Surender Reddy is coming up with a good movie, a thrilling movie, a spy movie with the same new genre. That’s why I think it will be a blockbuster. I haven’t seen the movie, I haven’t heard the story. But I used to listen to Akhil at home. It has all the elements needed to become a blockbuster. You will see stunning visuals. If Superstar Mammootty agrees to the story, it will not be ordinary. Knowing that he has accepted the film, I am happy that this film will definitely be a big hit for Akhil. My Wild Saala is always energetic since his childhood. Suri used all of it in this movie. I am confident the movie will be a big hit”.

Akhil is a happy man with the confidence of his father and also the massive crowd that turned out for the event. “Agent is a two-year journey. When Surender Reddy and I met, we wanted to do something crazy. We did it like crazy. There is also the question of what will happen to me after working at such a high level. The agent gave me courage and confidence. Anil Sunkara is the backbone of the agent. He offered so much support. Mammootty accepted this project and I feel honored to work with him. I am working hard for the love and strength of the audience and fans. I will take as much as you give. See you at the theaters on April 28,” Akhil told.