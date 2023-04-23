Presenting Vintage Melody From Custody

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty have worked together for the second time for Custody, after the super success of Bangarraju. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual has music by Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The makers today unveiled the second song- Timeless Love canned beautifully on Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in an outstanding manner in 7 different sets. It’s a vintage melody and the lead pair brings that class with their vintage looks and attractive dances.

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Kapil Kapilan are flawless in rendering. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics and the song is about Naga Chaitanya depicting his love story. This is going to become a chartbuster in no time.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen is bankrolling the project on a massive scale and Custody is gearing up for release on May 12th.