Aha Statistics: Better after a Bad Start

Tollywood film lovers and audience are all excited after Mega producer Allu Aravind announced his digital platform Aha. But leaving many in surprise, the shows and web series failed to live up the expectations. Most of them lacked interesting content and they received poor response. Aha even could not withstand before the wave of Amazon Prime and Netflix. Aha did not acquire the streaming rights of any renowned Telugu film till date.

The statistics remained low during the early months after Aha started serving the Tollywood audience. With the coronavirus pandemic restricting everyone at their homes, Aha could get a decent number of subscriptions. The statistics are comparatively better than after the launch but Aha needs to go a long way to emerge as a strong competitor in the Indian market. Aha also dubbed several regional South films in the recent weeks and the response has been decent. Allu Aravind is keen to acquire the digital rights of several films and he is holding talks currently.