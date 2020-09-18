Bigg boss tidbits: Double eliminations this week?

Bigg boss season 4 is getting very good TRP ratings despite the fact that the selection of contents is not great this season. Director Surya Kiran left the house on the first weekend of this season. However, as per the reports, there may be a double elimination this week. Details as below.

On the day of launch, a total of 16 contestants entered the house. After Surya Kiran leaving the house, the count of the housemates came down to 15. But two more contestants i.e.Kumar Sai and Avinash entered the house making the count as 17. So, in all probability, there might be double elimination this week. As per the reports, Karate Kalyani is in the danger zone and she is the most likely contestant to get evicted from the house. But if there is double elimination, it will be interesting to see who is going to join her. It seems Amma Rajasekhar and Kumar Sai are also in the bottom 3 along with Karate Kalyani. So if there is double elimination this week, two out of Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, and Sai may get evicted.

However, as per another report, Bigg boss may agree for the request of Gangavva to leave the house and send her respectfully instead of evicting her based on nominations. But this decision may be taken at the last minute considering her health condition as well as her psychological conditions. We need to wait and see who will leave the house this weekend.