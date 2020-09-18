Akhil announces Most Eligible Bachelor release date

Akhil Akkineni tasted three back to back disasters. He needs to bounce back at any cost and he has all his hopes on Most Eligible Bachelor. Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor resumed recently after a long break. The entire shoot of the film is expected to be completed by November. GA2 Pictures are the producers and the makers earlier announced that Most Eligible Bachelor will release for Sankranthi 2021.

Akhil during his recent tv interaction revealed that Most Eligible Bachelor will release on January 22nd post Sankranthi. With a bunch of films lined up for Sankranthi, Most Eligible Bachelor will release a week after Sankranthi. Gopi Sundar is composing the music for Most Eligible Bachelor. Akhil also said that he is all excited to join the sets of Surendar Reddy’s film from November which is an action entertainer. The film will be made on a big budget and will be produced by AK Entertainments.