Ahimsa Teaser: Teja’s Old Template Attempt

Veteran producer Suresh Babu’s younger son and brother of Rana, Abhiram Daggubati is making his Tollywood debut as an actor with Ahimsa. Teja directed this film and the shooting portions are wrapped up. The teaser of the film is released and it looks like an outdated and old template of Teja. Right from the backdrop to the narration, Ahimsa teaser reminds of the past Teja’s films and it looks outdated. Both the lead actors Abhiram and Geethika struggle hard to express on screen. The teaser lacks interest and Teja seems to have followed the same old path that he did for his past films.

Ahimsa is a romantic entertainer with an action conflict. The film is shot across the village locales. Teja repeated his technicians like RP Patnaik, Sameer Reddy and Chandrabose. Anandi Creations which produced Nuvvu Nenu directed by Teja bankrolled Ahimsa. Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha, Devi Prasad will be seen in other important roles. The release date of Ahimsa will be announced very soon.