AI flight with 145 evacuees from London lands in Vijayawada

An Air India flight with 145 evacuees from London landed at Vijayawada Airport on Wednesday.

The flight, which took off from London with 333 passengers, reached Vijayawada via Kochi.

This was the first flight to land at this airport since the beginning of the lockdown in March.

Officials said after the medical screening and the immigration formalities, the passengers were transported to the designated locations for a 14-day quarantine.

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the international terminal to handle the passengers as per the Covid-19 protocol.

This was the third flight to land in Andhra Pradesh under the Vande Bharat Mission, the biggest ever evacuation of the Indian citizens stranded in various countries due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Two flights with evacuees from the Philippines and the UAE landed at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday night.

The flight from Manila landed at 9.50 p.m. with 166 passengers. Earlier, a flight from Abu Dhabi with 148 evacuees arrived at 8.30 p.m.

Officials said that none of the passengers were found symptomatic. All were sent to quarantine facilities as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Passengers, who did not opt for paid quarantine facilities, were sent to government-run centres.

Another evacuation flight from Jeddah is scheduled to land in Vijayawada Wednesday evening.