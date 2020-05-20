Tollywood top celebrities take time to wish NTR

Young Tiger NTR is a complete actor and he left a strong impact in Tollywood with his performance and the roles he selected. NTR is a unique actor and shares a great bonding with the film fraternity. On the occasion of his birthday, all the top Tollywood top celebrities spent time to wish the top actor through their social media handles. Right from the actors, actresses, directors to the technicians and film fraternity, everyone showered NTR with love on the special occasion.

Tarak is spending time with his family members this year after following coronavirus guidelines. He will soon resume the shoot of RRR along with his close friend Ram Charan soon. Rajamouli is working on the schedules and it is clear as of now that RRR will not release in January 2021. As per the update, RRR will release in summer next year. NTR has films lined up with Trivikram and Prashanth Neel after the release of RRR.