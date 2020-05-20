Rana Daggubati and Miheeka getting Engaged

Tollywood’s handsome hunk Rana Daggubati is one of the most eligible bachelors of Telugu cinema. The actor surprised everyone with an announcement that is in a relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, a Mumbai based interior designer. Rana made it clear that their parents gave their nod after which they made things official. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka will get engaged today in a private ceremony at 4 PM. The event will strictly have family members present.

The wedding date too will be finalized this evening. As per the update, the fat wedding may take place in December this year. Rana Daggubati completed the shoot of Aranya and he is busy with Viraata Parvam that will release this year.