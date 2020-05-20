Ram Charan’s special birthday wishes for NTR

NTR and Ram Charan are close pals from the past few years. Rajamouli is uniting them for a film titled RRR which is a periodic drama that is made on a big budget. With NTR celebrating his birthday today, Ram Charan wished the actor on this occasion. “Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999. I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await” posted Charan. He even posted an unseen picture of the duo from the sets of RRR.

Tarak is showered with wishes on the occasion today from Tollywood film fraternity. NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. The shoot of RRR will resume from August as per the update and a new release date will be announced by the makers soon. DVV Entertainment are the producers.

