Birthday Special Interview: Manchu Manoj

Actor Manchu Manoj is celebrating his birthday today. The actor is away from movies from some time and he is making his comeback with Aham Brahmasmi, a pan Indian action entertainer that is made on a big budget. Here are the excerpts from his recent interview:

I am not celebrating my birthday. Spending time to help the migrant workers to reach their home towns across various regions.

If there was no coronavirus outbreak, the trailer of my next film Aham Brahmasmi would have been out on my birthday. All the songs came out really well. The action stunts are the major highlights of Aham Brahmasmi. Six crores will be sent for an action episode (6-8 minutes) which will be choreographed by Peter Heins.

Coronavirus pandemic will help producers who are producing small films. OTT market is now open for small budget films. They would get a decent release through OTT platforms.

Theatre owners never stepped out to support small movies. When the theatres are not ready to screen small films, it is better to get an OTT release for them. No exhibitor assures a decent release for small budget films and if they do so, small budget films will survive.

I had to stay away from films because of my personal life. Will continue doing good films from now. I am never detached from movies. Watched thousands of movies, web series in the recent years. Aham Brahmasmi is a film that will make me proud.