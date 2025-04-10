x
Home > Movie Reviews

Ajith's Good Bad Ugly Movie Review

Published on April 10, 2025 by swathy

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Tamil actor Ajith enjoys a terrific fan base in the state. His upcoming film Good Bad Ugly banks completely on his image and charishma. Adhik Ravichandran directed this film and Mythri Movie Makers is venturing into Tamil with this attempt. The film is a mix of mass moments along with the vintage looks of Ajith. Good Bad Ugly released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

AK aka Red Dragon (Ajith) is a Gangster who dictates the Underworld. He leaves his profession for his wife Ramya (Trisha). He spends 18 years in jail and returns as a commonman. He plans to meet his 18-year-old son Vihaan (Karthikeya) for the first time on his birthday. When things are fine, Vihaan gets arrested in a drugs case. AK finds that Jaami (Arjun Das) is the man behind the move. The rest of Good Bad Ugly is all about the tuffle between AK and Jaami and what happens next forms the story of the film.

Analysis:

Adhik Ravichandran directed an interesting comedy backed with science fiction like Mark Antony. The director did not take up any new attempts. He just presented Ajith in the best way to impress his fans. There is nothing new to say about the plot of Good Bad Ugly. The entry happens on an interesting note with motion effects and a voiceover. Good Bad Ugly is a film that projected Ajith to the core and he was well presented when compared to his recent flicks. Every scene looks like a climax.

Most of the episodes are impressive. Good Bad Ugly is a perfect feast for the fans of Ajith. The first half of the film is decent though the film completely banks on Ajith. The action episodes along with the twist in the character of Arjun Das are impressive. The second half of Good Bad Ugly fails to live up to the expectations when compared to the first half of the film. The second half looks dragged and the audience lose interest in the climax portions of the film. This is just because of Ajith’s one man show and lack of strong antagonist.

Performances:

Good Bad Ugly presents Ajith’s vintage mannerisms, signature looks and the director made full use of Ajith throughout the film. The action episodes are present in the best available way. Trisha gets one more decent role in the film. Sunil gets an interesting role and he also has an action stunt in the jail. Prabhu’s role lacks prominence and Arjun Das impresses as the lead antagonist. Jackie Shroff has nothing much to offer. Priya Warrier’s track is not impressive. Simran gets a guest role in Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly is a brilliant film technically. The songs composed by GV Prakash fail to impress. However the background score is one of the major highlights of the film. The cinematography work makes the film look lavish. The editing pattern reminds the audience of Mark Antony. Mythri Movie Makers have spent lavishly on the film. Good Bad Ugly is a film made for Ajith’s fans and it would be a perfect feast for them.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

