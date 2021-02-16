Akshara Trailer: True face of education mafia

In the current times education has turned into a mafia. Corporates taking over education has made the education, a mere business and even the governments are unable to deal with them.

When parents pay lakhs of Rupees as fee, students are forces to meet the sky high expectations. This is leading students to commit suicide. Based on some real events, the film ‘Akshara’ is being made and director Trivikram has launched the trailer.

Playing the title role, Nandita Swetha enters a big corporate college as physics lecturer. Unexpectedly a student dies and the police want to chase this mystery. Is the college management behind this death, forms the plot.

Nandita delivers a promising performance which is not filled with beauty but got more to do with talent.

B Chinni is the director of ‘Akshara’ the trailer shows, the film has taken a realistic approach instead of cinematic drama. Suresh Bobbili’s music is loud for the racy visuals.

Ahiteja Bellamkonda and Alluri Suresh Varma have produced the movie under Cinema Hall Entertainment banner. The film is slated for release on February 26th.