Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest For Allu Arjun

Alaa Vaikunthapurramlo is gearing up for a grand release on the 12th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for 85 Cr. This is the highest pre-release business ever for an Allu Arjun film. The film is releasing in competition with Sarileru Neekevvaru (sharing theatres with the film right from day one) and that too on a Sunday. So the film will be banking heavily on the Sankranthi holidays.
Below are the area wise prices
|Area
|Pre release
|Nizam
|19 Cr
|Ceeded
|11.60 Cr
|UA
|8.50 Cr
|Guntur
|6.30 Cr
|East
|6.30 Cr
|Krishna
|5.20 Cr
|West
|5.20 Cr
|Nellore
|2.80 Cr
|AP/TS
|64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)
|ROI
|8.50 Cr
|Overseas
|9.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|85 Cr (Including P&P)
