Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest For Allu Arjun

Alaa Vaikunthapurramlo is gearing up for a grand release on the 12th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for 85 Cr. This is the highest pre-release business ever for an Allu Arjun film. The film is releasing in competition with Sarileru Neekevvaru (sharing theatres with the film right from day one) and that too on a Sunday. So the film will be banking heavily on the Sankranthi holidays.

Below are the area wise prices

Area Pre release Nizam 19 Cr Ceeded 11.60 Cr UA 8.50 Cr Guntur 6.30 Cr East 6.30 Cr Krishna 5.20 Cr West 5.20 Cr Nellore 2.80 Cr AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P) ROI 8.50 Cr Overseas 9.50 Cr Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P)