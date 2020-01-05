Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest For Allu Arjun

Telugu360
Ala Vaikunthapurram loo pre release business
Ala Vaikunthapurram loo pre release business

Alaa Vaikunthapurramlo is gearing up for a grand release on the 12th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued for 85 Cr. This is the highest pre-release business ever for an Allu Arjun film. The film is releasing in competition with Sarileru Neekevvaru (sharing theatres with the film right from day one) and that too on a Sunday. So the film will be banking heavily on the Sankranthi holidays.

Below are the area wise prices

AreaPre release
Nizam 19 Cr
Ceeded11.60 Cr
UA8.50 Cr
Guntur6.30 Cr
East6.30 Cr
Krishna5.20 Cr
West5.20 Cr
Nellore2.80 Cr
AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)
ROI8.50 Cr
Overseas9.50 Cr
Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P)
