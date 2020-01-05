Sankranthi advances for Anil Ravipudi

Young and successful director Anil Ravipudi will have a litmus test with Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is directing a top actor for the first time in his career and Anil is all set to enter the top league of directors if Sarileru Neekevvaru ends up as a super hit. This Mahesh Babu starrer is hitting the screens on January 11th.

Anil Ravipudi is blessed with a baby boy today and Sankranthi gift seems to have arrived early for the director. He is all delighted with the arrival of new family members. Mahesh Babu and the film’s producer Anil Sunkara congratulated Anil and his family.