Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Alia Bhatt to Produce an Adult Web Series?

Published on April 9, 2025 by swathy

Alia Bhatt to Produce an Adult Web Series?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt emerged as the highest paid actress and she is busy with several films in Hindi. The actress even turned producer and is busy with many films. As per the ongoing buzz in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to produce an adult web series in association with Amazon Prime. Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Amazon Prime will bankroll this interesting project. The web series narrates about love, life, friendships, heartbreaks and college life.

Four new faces will feature as the main leads in this untitled web series. The hunt for the right actors is currently going on. The project is aimed for the Gen-Z audience and it would happen in a city. The web series will also have a lot of drama along with the adult content. Alia Bhatt and Amazon earlier produced Poacher and this would be their second association. The actress is currently busy with Love and War featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the other lead roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director and the film releases in March 2026.

