Alia Bhatt to Produce an Adult Web Series?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt emerged as the highest paid actress and she is busy with several films in Hindi. The actress even turned producer and is busy with many films. As per the ongoing buzz in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to produce an adult web series in association with Amazon Prime. Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Amazon Prime will bankroll this interesting project. The web series narrates about love, life, friendships, heartbreaks and college life.

Four new faces will feature as the main leads in this untitled web series. The hunt for the right actors is currently going on. The project is aimed for the Gen-Z audience and it would happen in a city. The web series will also have a lot of drama along with the adult content. Alia Bhatt and Amazon earlier produced Poacher and this would be their second association. The actress is currently busy with Love and War featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the other lead roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director and the film releases in March 2026.