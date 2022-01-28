Alia Bhatt’s Gangubhai gets a new Release Date

Bollywood top actress Alia Bhatt is done with the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was announced for February release. After the arrival of the third wave of the pandemic, most of the theatres across the country are shut. With the wave seeing a decline, the major Indian markets are expected to reopen and 50 percent occupancy would not be a barrier as there are a lot of screens available. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now hit the screens on February 25th across the globe.

Pen Studios and Bhansali Productions are the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi will be seen in other important roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi happens in Kamathipura and is set in 1960s. The film will have its premiere at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival 2022. Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of the most respected madams of Kamathipura in the film. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is scheduled for March or April release.