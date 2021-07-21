All about Raj Kundra’s arrest and his Case

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on the evening of Monday in relation to a case of pornography. This news created a sensation and Raj Kundra is sent to police custody till July 23rd. The allegation says that Raj Kundra and his team have been making porn content and is selling it to various apps online. Raj Kundra applied for anticipatory bail which is yet to be heard by the court. Raj Kundra is closely watched from February this year after Sagarika Shona Sumna filed a complaint on Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat saying that she was made to do pornographic acts and they are were made available on the app named Hotshots.

After tracing key evidence, Raj Kundra is arrested by the Mumbai crime branch cops. The key evidence happens to be the WhatsApp chats between Kundra and the other accused Pradeep Bakshi. There were discussions about the transactions and one more accused Ryan Thorpe was taken into custody after Raj Kundra’s arrest. When the allegations saw light, Raj Kundra denied his involvement with the Hotshots app but the cops kept a close watch after which he was arrested. If convicted, the Mumbai-based businessman may face imprisonment upto 7 years. Raj Kundra happens to be the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. The duo has two children: Viaan and Samisha.