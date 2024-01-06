x
All eyes on Guntur Kaaram Trailer

All eyes on Guntur Kaaram Trailer

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for Guntur Kaaram and the pre-release event got pushed as the necessary permissions were not granted. The trailer of Guntur Kaaram is planned to be released in the pre-release event. The event is expected to take place tomorrow and the makers will make an official announcement today. With no content out from the film, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of Guntur Kaaram. The combo of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram generated enough buzz on the film but everyone is eager about the film’s trailer.

Mahesh Babu returned back from his Dubai holiday and he will kick-start the promotions very soon. Guntur Kaaram is aimed for January 12th release and the released songs received mixed reactions. Thaman was trolled badly for his work. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Guntur Kaaram. Hanu Man, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga are the other releases for Sankranthi 2024.

Next Nani and Dil Raju’s Hat-trick film loading? Previous ‘Saindhav’ Stirs Heartfelt Emotion -Says Producer
