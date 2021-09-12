All is not well in Tirupati YSRCP. The party corporators are at loggerheads with the Tirupati MLA. They have told MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy that the days of MLAs dominating the corporators were gone. Not just that. They are keeping a distance from the MLA. As a result, the MLA is feeling isolated in his own citadel.

The YSRCP had got a road-roller majority in the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections. It had won 48 of the 49 divisions. The TDP had won in just a single seat. With such an assailable majority, it should have been a smooth ride for the YSRCP. Instead, there is intense groupism in the Tirupati YSRCP. The corporators are not willing to submit to Bhumana. They are taking decisions on their own without even bothering to consult the MLA. As a result, the officers of the TMC are caught in a cleft stick like situation not knowing who to listen to.

Several land related disputes and illegal constructions are happening in Tirupati and in all these, the MLA and the corporators are fighting with one another. In places like Jeeva Kona, Autonagar, MR Nagar, Timmanaidu Palem, Rajiv Nagar and Upadhyaya Nagar there are several land disputes. It is being rumoured that the corporators are demanding their cut in every land deal and are now allegedly trying to gobble up an acre of land behind the railway station.

The disputes between MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the YSRCP corporators have now become the talk of the town. Every day, some dispute or the other is coming up and the officials are having a tough time handling both the groups. Some YSRCP well-wishers reportedly took the issue to the notice of the party leadership.