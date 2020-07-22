All Smiles: Nithiin and Shalini Engaged

Actor Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini today in a private event. The duo looked perfect and they have been spotted smiling in the engagement click that was posted by Nithiin. Nithiin and Shalini were dressed in traditional attire. The duo will tie the knot this Sunday at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad at 8.30 PM in the presence of limited guests and family members. Apart from Nithiin’s friends, some of the selected top celebrities from Tollywood are invited by the actor. Nithiin will take a break post marriage and will resume the shoot of Rang De from September this year.

