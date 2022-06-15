Allu Arjun busy finalizing his next after Pushpa: The Rule

Gone are the days of actors picking one project at a time. Tollywood actors are now lining up back-to-back projects and they are not ready to take long breaks. Allu Arjun after the super success of Pushpa: The Rise is focused on the sequel. Sukumar is done with the script of Pushpa: The Rule and the shoot will commence in August. Allu Arjun is one actor who spends ample time listening to the scripts. Pushpa: The Rule is aimed for summer 2023 release and utilizing the break, Allu Arjun is finalizing his next film. AR Murugadoss and Atlee are in talks with Allu Arjun for now.

Though nothing has been finalized, Allu Arjun is keen on announcing his next film after Pushpa: The Rule before the end of the year. His long-delayed film Icon too is back in the discussion. Allu Arjun’s films with Koratala Siva and Boyapati Srinu are delayed for now. Allu Arjun also met Trivikram recently and discussed about teaming up again. If he is not impressed with the final scripts of Atlee or Murugadoss, Allu Arjun will work with Trivikram and the project rolls during the second half of 2023. For now, Allu Arjun is busy finalizing his next film.