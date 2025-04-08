x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Allu Arjun: From Stylish Star to Icon Star

Published on April 8, 2025 by nymisha

Allu Arjun: From Stylish Star to Icon Star

After being launched as the son of Mega Producer Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun kept delivering great work. Arya has been a pathbreaking film in his career and he never looked back. His constant improvement as an actor from his looks to the performance and the dance moves made him the Stylish Star of Telugu cinema in a short time. He evolved as an actor and worked with some of the best directors. He was also focused on his career growth and Allu Arjun emerged as one of the most Bankable actors of the country. With the Pushpa franchise, he proved his box-office stamina and emerged as the highest paid actor of the nation.

Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive a National Award which is a remarkable achievement. He is in the League of his own. Allu Arjun is now approached by all the top directors and he is extra cautious. He constantly promises his fans to deliver his best. He is all set to work with Atlee soon and the big-budget attempt is the most awaited Indian film of 2026. He is also committed to Trivikram for a mythological attempt and has Pushpa 3 with Sukumar. Apart from these, Allu Arjun is also in talks with some of the legendary directors. Wishing Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday and wishing him the best for all his future projects.

