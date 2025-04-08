Engine Heist at KIA Motors in AP: 900 Car Engines Missing!

In a startling incident, thieves have stolen approximately 900 car engines from one of India’s top automobile manufacturing plants, the KIA Motors facility in Satya Sai district. The theft occurred during the transportation of auto parts, leaving management shocked. Initially, the company tried to conduct a private investigation with police before finally lodging an official complaint.

The KIA Motors factory is located in Yerramalli Panchayat of Penukonda Mandal in Satya Sai district. This manufacturing unit was established during former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP government tenure. Since then, the plant has been actively producing vehicles. The facility operates with a main manufacturing plant supported by several ancillary units that produce various auto components, which are later transported to the main plant for assembly.

The management first noticed the missing engines on March 19 but initially approached police unofficially, fearing reputation damage. However, when authorities explained they couldn’t investigate properly without a formal complaint, the company filed an official report. Police have now registered a case and launched an active investigation into the matter.

Early findings in the investigation suggest former employees of the company might be involved in the theft. Police have begun searching for these suspects who would have had inside knowledge of the facility’s operations and transportation schedules.