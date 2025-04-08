x
Home > Movie News

Mark Shankar suffers Injuries: Pawan Kalyan rushed to Singapore

Published on April 8, 2025 by nymisha

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political activities and he is touring in Araku. His younger son Mark Shankar has suffered injuries in his school and he is rushed to a hospital in Singapore. After coming to know about the news, Pawan Kalyan is on his way to Singapore. Mark Shankar suffered injuries after a fire accident took place in his school in Singapore. Primary reports said that Mark Shankar had injuries to his hands and legs. He felt suffocated because of the smoke.

Pawan Kalyan is touring across the villages of Araku district. Some of his official programs planned for today are kept on hold and he will fly to Singapore from Vizag. All the necessary arrangements are being made. His younger son Mark Shankar is residing and studying in Singapore. His team released an official statement about the accident.

