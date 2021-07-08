Allu Arjun sends a rocking gift to composer Devi Sri Prasad

By
Telugu360
-
0
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad was in for a surprise when he received a gift from Telugu star Allu Arjun. Prasad took to Twitter on Thursday to share a beautiful wall sign with his initials carved in it, which Arjun gifted.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is composing music for Arjun’s upcoming film “Pushpa”, uploaded a video of unwrapping the gift.

He captioned it as: “A SURPRISE ‘ROCKSTAR’ Gift from the ‘ICON STAR’ @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected!! Daaaamn Sweet of U #PUSHPA.”

Arjun has resumed shooting for “Pushpa” and will shoot for 30 days here.

