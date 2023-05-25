Allu Arjun –Trivikram To Collaborate For The Fourth Time?

Allu Arjun after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, he turned more cautious about his choice of scripts. He is in talks for ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ , which is Adithya Dhar’s dream project. The talks are still in the initial stages of discussions and the latest buzz is that Allu Arjun is going to collaborate with Trivikram for the fourth time to create the biggest action entertainer.

After delivering three blockbusters, Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this will be their fourth collaboration and the expectations will be sky-high. Trivikram who is busy with Mahesh Babu’s film (SSMB28) had met Allu Arjun recently and finalized a pan-India project. The project will go on floors by December 2023 after the director finishes his work for SSMB28.