Amaravathi farmers to observe bandh tomorrow

Farmers in the Amaravathi capital region, who are up in the arms against AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his plans to create three capital cities in AP, have decided to intensify their agitation demanding to continue only Amaravathi as the capital city.

As part of this, the farmers in the villages of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA),have decided to observe bandh on Thursday in all 29 villages of the region.

If the state government did not withdraw its decision, the farmers threatened to step up the agitation further.

The farmers have decided to observe relay indefinite fast at the Secretariat in Velagapudi and continue with the protest programmes like dharnas. The farmers called upon the locals also to take part in the protest programme along with the farmers.

They are appealing to political leaders not to play with their lives for the sake of playing politics.

Farmers protested in CRDA villages of Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kistayapalem and also at Uddandarayapalem where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati.

A wave of protests by farmers who have pooled their lands for Amaravati were reported on Wednesday from villages in the capital region demanding Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw his three state capitals statement.

Protests were reported from Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kistayapalem and Mandadam villages of the region.

In Mandadam, the farmers staged a sit-in the road. The government deployed the police in strength to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Venkatayapalem, the farmers resorted to relay hunger strike. At the main junction in Velagapudi, the farmers staged dharna.

Stating that they have pooled their lands for the bright future of their children, they demanded the CM to withdraw his statement.

At Tullur, the farmers armed with pesticide bottle hit the streets to lodge their protest against the CM’s statement.

They vowed to lay siege to the main roads, affecting the movement of traffic, till their problem is resolved. As a result, movement of traffic on Vijayawada-Amaravati road has been affected.

The TDP leaders staged demonstration at Guntur Lodge junction against the CM’s statement.