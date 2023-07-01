Amaravati farmers for another padayatra from July 17

The beleaguered farmers of Amaravati villages are getting ready for another round of padayatra in the state demanding that Amaravati be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. The padayatra this time would start from Hyderabad and end in Amaravati villages.

According to the schedule released by the farmers, the padayatra would begin on July 17 at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad and end at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati. The farmers have held two padayatras so far and all the two started from Amaravati.

The first padayatra started at the high court and concluded at Tirupati with a public meeting. The second padayatra started at Venkatapalem in Amaravati and was suspended in East Godavari district, following the police insisting upon the farmers to show identification cards to participate in the padayatra. This was followed by the high court order, which permitted only the farmers to take out the padayatra and not others.

Now, this round of the padayatra is the first one starting outside Amaravati and concluding in Amaravati. The farmers are planning to have a massive public meeting on the concluding day at Uddandarayunipalem. Interestingly, it was in this village that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati capital in October 2015.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao is said to be making arrangements for the padayatra. The padayatra coincides with the birth centenary of late N T Rama Rao and hence the marathon walk will begin at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad.