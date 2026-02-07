x
తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India’s First Quantum Valley

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India’s First Quantum Valley

Amaravati is on the brink of a defining chapter as it prepares to host India’s first Quantum Valley, a project envisioned to place the capital firmly on the global technology map. At a time when capital development works are gaining momentum, this ambitious initiative is being seen as a major leap toward the future of advanced science and innovation.

The foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley is being laid at Uddandarayunipalem by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh is attending the event as the chief guest. The state government has already allocated around 50 acres for the project, with cabinet approval granted earlier.

Planned as a world-class technology hub, the Quantum Valley will be developed with nearly 8.5 million square feet of built-up space. Leading companies such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro are key partners in the project. The dedicated Quantum Computing Centre will provide access to a 133-qubit quantum computer, supported by advanced software and cloud services.

The project is expected to create thousands of high-end jobs and nurture a strong ecosystem of research, innovation, and skilled talent. As per government plans, the Quantum Valley is set to become operational by August, with full-scale quantum computing capabilities available by December.

With innovation centres, talent hubs, and academic collaborations coming together, Amaravati is positioning itself alongside global technology cities. The Quantum Valley stands as a dream project with the potential to transform the capital into a global hub for next-generation technology.

