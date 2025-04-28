x
Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen

Published on April 28, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has declared that the construction of Amaravati will make every Andhra citizen proudly say, “Amaravati is my capital.” He announced that Amaravati’s journey is now transforming from yesterday’s destruction towards tomorrow’s development. To demonstrate that conspiracies cannot destroy the dreams of Andhra people, he revealed that Prime Minister Modi will restart capital works on May 2nd.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting at his residence in Undavalli regarding arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital city. Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, Kollu Ravindra, Nandamuri Manohar, and Satyakumar participated in the meeting along with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and officials from various departments.

The Chief Minister expressed anger that the YSR Congress government destroyed the capital which was initiated with a foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Modi exactly a decade ago. He stated that restarting construction works through the same Prime Minister’s hands will serve as a strong response to those who tried to destroy Amaravati . Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that despite numerous conspiracies and attacks by the previous government, Amaravati has survived as it represents the aspirations of people from all regions.

Chandrababu Naidu explained that within just ten months of the coalition government coming to power, they have addressed challenges created by the previous government’s destructive actions and are putting stalled works back on track. He mentioned that the Prime Minister Modi is showing great interest in the capital construction and had offered several suggestions during their meeting in Delhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Amaravati represents the self-respect, aspiration, and sentiment of the state’s people, confidently stating that no one can damage it. He assured that Amaravati will become a wealth creation center providing employment opportunities for people from all backgrounds. Chandrababu Naidu declared that the day Amaravati’s works restart will mark a historic turning point for the state.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to organize the event in a festive atmosphere with great grandeur. He stressed that “Our Amaravati, Our Capital” should become everyone’s slogan. The Chief Minister also highlighted that while focusing on Amaravati, the government is giving importance to developing industrial corridors and ports in Rayalaseema and the development of North Andhra, ensuring comprehensive growth across all regions.

The Chief Minister invited all NDA coalition members to participate in the Amaravati restart celebrations and announced he would extend invitations to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs through a teleconference. Ministers informed Chandrababu Naidu about the large number of requests from students wanting to attend the event. Acknowledging that the future capital is being built for today’s students, the CM suggested arranging special galleries for them.

Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure there would be no traffic problems for event attendees and received a presentation on event management. He highlighted the need for robust security arrangements and predicted high participation from residents of villages in the capital region. The Chief Minister instructed that timely announcements should be made regarding transportation and other arrangements.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana explained that there had been minor changes to the Prime Minister’s schedule. Modi will arrive at 3:25 PM and reach the dais by 3:32 PM. An 11-minute video showcasing Amaravati’s development works will be played, followed by the Prime Minister’s 40-minute address from 4:05 PM to 4:45 PM. Due to the expected large crowd of 5 lakh people, Modi will travel directly by car from the helicopter landing site to the venue instead of holding a roadshow.

Officials have arranged eight main routes plus three additional routes for people coming from all districts, with parking facilities at 11 locations. Food arrangements have been made to avoid any inconvenience, and contingency plans are in place in case of unexpected rain, which weather forecasts suggest might occur.

