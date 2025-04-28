x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani

Published on April 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Photos: Nani’s HIT3 Pre release Event
image
I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani
image
Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen
image
BSS Kishkindhapuri First Look: Ominous

I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani

The energy at the pre-release event of Nani’s HIT: The 3rd Case was palpable, with fans and guests filling the venue in anticipation of the film’s release. While Rajamouli was the chief guest, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, both key figures in the growing HIT universe, were also present.

Nani called them the “pillars” of the franchise and teased that the universe is only just beginning to unfold. “With HIT 3, we’re not just delivering a film—we’re expanding a world. HIT 3 is a film that demands to be experienced in theaters,” Nani declared. “We’ve poured everything into this one.”

Nani playfully stated. “I’m going to steal Rajamouli’s passport on May 1st, as he has to watch the film. It’s got a Rajamouli-level high that we actually call the ‘Rajamouli episode.’”

Director SS Rajamouli, the event’s chief guest, captured that sentiment perfectly: “Nani keeps growing with every film. He’s no longer just meeting expectations—he’s surpassing them.”

Rajamouli praised Sailesh Kolanu for his thoughtful and calm handling of recent challenges, including dealing with leaks. “Many directors would panic, but Sailesh maintained composure. That kind of maturity will take him far,” he said.

Next Photos: Nani’s HIT3 Pre release Event Previous Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen
else

TRENDING

image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3
image
I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani
image
BSS Kishkindhapuri First Look: Ominous

Latest

image
Major Challenges for Nani’s HIT 3
image
Photos: Nani’s HIT3 Pre release Event
image
I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani
image
Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen
image
BSS Kishkindhapuri First Look: Ominous

Most Read

image
Amaravati Will Be Pride of Every Andhra Citizen
image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look