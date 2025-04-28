I’ll Steal Rajamouli’s Passport, Has To Watch HIT 3: Nani

The energy at the pre-release event of Nani’s HIT: The 3rd Case was palpable, with fans and guests filling the venue in anticipation of the film’s release. While Rajamouli was the chief guest, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, both key figures in the growing HIT universe, were also present.

Nani called them the “pillars” of the franchise and teased that the universe is only just beginning to unfold. “With HIT 3, we’re not just delivering a film—we’re expanding a world. HIT 3 is a film that demands to be experienced in theaters,” Nani declared. “We’ve poured everything into this one.”

Nani playfully stated. “I’m going to steal Rajamouli’s passport on May 1st, as he has to watch the film. It’s got a Rajamouli-level high that we actually call the ‘Rajamouli episode.’”

Director SS Rajamouli, the event’s chief guest, captured that sentiment perfectly: “Nani keeps growing with every film. He’s no longer just meeting expectations—he’s surpassing them.”

Rajamouli praised Sailesh Kolanu for his thoughtful and calm handling of recent challenges, including dealing with leaks. “Many directors would panic, but Sailesh maintained composure. That kind of maturity will take him far,” he said.