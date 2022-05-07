Ambati says, Get Out Chandrababu… Shut Up Chandrababu…

AP Minister Ambati Rambabu is known for fitting replies. He comes up with fitting replies when it comes to taking on the critics of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress.

The Minister reacted sharply to the call given by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu the other day in Visakhapatnam. Naidu called upon the people to “Quit Jagan … Save AP”.

Reacting to the TDP chief’s call, Ambati Rambabu said that people have already said “Get out Chandrababu and shut up Chandrababu in the 2019 elections.”

Even after the 2019 Assembly elections, people have been saying the same slogan of get out Chandrababu and shut up Chandrababu in every subsequent election.

The TDP had faced humiliating defeat in the Assembly election and the local body elections as well, which means that people have asked Naidu to get out of AP.

He criticised the TDP chief for ruining the state in the last five years with focus only on the real estate project of Amaravati.

Even at Polavaram, he said that Chandrababu Naidu made money but did not construct the project, the minister said.

He asserted that people have realised what sort of administrator Chandrababu Naidu is and have rejected him.

The Minister further claimed that people would not vote for the TDP even in the next election, despite the party launching misleading campaigns through the media.