Amigos is a Disaster – Worldwide Update

Amigos has almost neared its run worldwide as the film is already running on deficits and is getting replaced in most of the centers tomorrow. The film has collected 5.3 Cr share worldwide against the theatrical rights of 16 Cr. Recovery is less than 35 percent. The Closing collections of Amigos are even less than Kalyan Ram’s last release Bimbisara’s Opening day collections. The film is a failure for Mythri movies after a super successful Sankranthi.

Area Collections Nizam 1.15 Cr Ceeded 0.7 Cr UA 0.60 Cr Cr Guntur 0.55 Cr East 0.40 Cr Krishna 0.40 Cr West 0.3 Cr Nellore 0.3 Cr AP/TS 4.4 Cr ROI 0.3 Cr OS 0.6 Cr Worldwide 5.3 Cr Pre-Business 16 Cr