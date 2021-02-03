Anasuya on board for Ravi Teja’s Khiladi

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is shooting for his next film Khiladi and he essays a dual role in this action thriller. Ramesh Varma is the director and Action King Arjun will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in Khiladi. Anchor turned actress Anasuya has been roped in for a crucial role in Khiladi and the actress joins the sets from today. Anasuya loved the role and signed the film some time ago. The shoot of the film is happening in and around Vizag from the past three weeks.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines in Khiladi and the film is announced for May 28th release across the globe. Koneru Satyanarayana in association with Pen Studios is producing this big-budget film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this high voltage action entertainer.