Andhra extends IPS officer’s suspension period

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended suspension period of senior police officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao for another four months.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a Government Order to continue the suspension of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer till August 5 or till further orders.

It was on February 8 the state government had suspended Rao on grounds of serious misconduct in the process of procurement of security equipment while he was working as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had confirmed Rao’s suspension on the request of the state government.

The decision to continue suspension of the IPS officer was taken after Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau recommended the same in its interim report. According to the GO, the Review Committee had also recommended extending Rao’s suspension.

The officer allegedly committed irregularities in the procurement of aerostats and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the cost of Rs.25.50 crore under the modernization of police force scheme.

He was also accused of “endangering national security’ by disclosing intelligence protocols to an Israeli defence manufacturing firm.

The IPS officer of 1989 batch while working as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) during the previous government, colluded with Israeli defence equipment manufacturer RT Inflatables Pvt. Ltd to illegally award critical Intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, CEO, Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd, primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables.

Considered close to then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Rao was removed as the intelligence chief after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office in May last year. He was since then waiting for a posting.

Last month, the Central Administrative Tribunal had also dismissed the petition by the IPS officer challenging his suspension.