Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns

Published on September 18, 2025 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns

The political temperature is once again rising in Andhra Pradesh as both the Assembly and Legislative Council sessions kicked off with heated exchanges and high drama. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began at 9 AM, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu initiating the Question Hour. MLAs raised several issues concerning the public, and ministers responded accordingly, maintaining the flow of the session. However, the situation in the Legislative Council quickly turned tense.

The YSRCP members in the Council launched a protest demanding an immediate discussion on the shortage of urea and the growing distress among farmers. Despite Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu clearly stating that the government was ready to discuss the issue for as long as needed after the Question Hour, the opposition members remained adamant and continued their protest. The government reiterated its willingness to engage in a full debate, even if it had to go on late into the night. Yet, the repeated disruption led to chaos in the Council, forcing the session to be adjourned temporarily.

The session resumed after five minutes, but the tension persisted. YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana addressed the House, emphasizing the urgency of the urea crisis and criticising the delay in initiating the debate. He argued that farmers were waiting anxiously for answers, and questioned why the government was holding back if it was truly prepared for a discussion. While the Chairman clarified that the issue would be taken up after discussion in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and scheduled for a detailed debate on Friday, the opposition did not back down.

Despite repeated assurances from ministers, including a commitment to hold a comprehensive discussion on all farmer-related issues, the opposition continued to disrupt proceedings. Their protest led to a second adjournment of the session, highlighting the growing political friction. The ruling coalition expressed frustration, stating that such behaviour was making it difficult for the House to function smoothly. Eventually, the Council resumed, but the episode clearly reflected the renewed political tensions brewing in the state.

