Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?

Published on September 18, 2025 by swathy

Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD gave a shock after they announced that top actress Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. From the past few months there are rumors that Deepika Padukone is demanding big money and the makers who approached her are in search of other options. Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached Deepika Padukone for Spirit and he was shocked with her remuneration quote and her demands. Deepika later explained that her movies have done well and there is no wrong in demanding big money which is not even near to the pay cheque of the lead actor.

Deepika Padukone played a crucial role in Kalki 2898 AD and the core plot of the sequel revolves around her character. Nag Ashwin is known for carving out women-centric roles and Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt are known for supporting women technicians and actresses. The production house decided to replace Deepika Padukone and they have mentioned that they are unable to find a partnership despite the long journey during the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD. After back-to-back shocks, Deepika Padukone has to reconsider her decisions before she loses some more projects. After her maternity break, Deepika Padukone signed Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. She will join the sets of the film in November.

