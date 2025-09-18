Is Deepika Padukone demanding Too Much?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD gave a shock after they announced that top actress Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. From the past few months there are rumors that Deepika Padukone is demanding big money and the makers who approached her are in search of other options. Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached Deepika Padukone for Spirit and he was shocked with her remuneration quote and her demands. Deepika later explained that her movies have done well and there is no wrong in demanding big money which is not even near to the pay cheque of the lead actor.

Deepika Padukone played a crucial role in Kalki 2898 AD and the core plot of the sequel revolves around her character. Nag Ashwin is known for carving out women-centric roles and Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt are known for supporting women technicians and actresses. The production house decided to replace Deepika Padukone and they have mentioned that they are unable to find a partnership despite the long journey during the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD. After back-to-back shocks, Deepika Padukone has to reconsider her decisions before she loses some more projects. After her maternity break, Deepika Padukone signed Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. She will join the sets of the film in November.