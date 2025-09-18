Dasara Biggies banking on Star Power

Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 are the biggies that are in the Dasara race. Both these films are carrying huge expectations and the makers have minimized the promotions to live up to the expectations. Pawan Kalyan will promote OG for three days and the trailer cut is getting ready. The film has just a week left for release and the trailer is yet to be out. The released content has kept the expectations high. The pre-release sales are exceptional and this reveals about the buzz on the film. OG relies on the star power of Pawan Kalyan. His charm, stylish presence and the action stunts are the expected highlights of the film.

OG has been sold for record prices. The theatrical rights fetched the highest price ever for any regional film in the country. The advance sales in USA have trashed all the existing records for any Indian film. This made the makers minimize the promotions. OG is directed by Sujeeth and it has Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. The same is the case with Kantara: Chapter 1. Kantara is a resounding hit in all the languages and the second part is slated for October 2nd release. There is no update about the trailer or the promotions.

Hombale Films will just release the trailer and they will go with the minimum promotions. Both the Dasara biggies will bank on the star power instead of some aggressive promotional campaign.