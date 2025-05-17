Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15

Despite many challenges, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that his government is working for the welfare of the poor and development of the state without any obstacles. Speaking at the Swarnandhra-Swachandhra program in Kurnool, he revealed that election promises are being implemented one by one.

“We will launch free bus travel for women from August 15, Independence Day,” declared CM Chandrababu Naidu. This comes as welcome news for women across Andhra Pradesh who have been waiting for this key election promise. The CM also mentioned plans to support farmers and transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub.

Chandrababu called for everyone’s cooperation to transform Andhra Pradesh into a clean state. He suggested cleaning homes, offices, and surroundings every third Saturday of the month. As part of the Swarnandhra-Swachandhra program, the CM inaugurated several development projects in Kurnool, including a park in Dhanalakshmi Nagar where he planted a sapling with public representatives. Later, he visited C-Camp farmers market and observed the process of making compost from vegetable waste.

“We will establish farmers markets in every constituency across the state,” said Naidu. He promised to develop Kurnool’s farmers market into a model for the entire state with an investment of 6 crore rupees. The CM also announced plans to hold International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam that will impress the world, with yoga programs running for a month starting from the 21st of this month.

Chandrababu highlighted that DWCRA groups are responsible for collecting and converting waste into compost in rural areas. He mentioned plans to establish 75 centers across the state for recycling both wet and dry waste and cleaning lakes through the Palle Pushkarini program.