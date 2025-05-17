x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15

Despite many challenges, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that his government is working for the welfare of the poor and development of the state without any obstacles. Speaking at the Swarnandhra-Swachandhra program in Kurnool, he revealed that election promises are being implemented one by one.

“We will launch free bus travel for women from August 15, Independence Day,” declared CM Chandrababu Naidu. This comes as welcome news for women across Andhra Pradesh who have been waiting for this key election promise. The CM also mentioned plans to support farmers and transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub.

Chandrababu called for everyone’s cooperation to transform Andhra Pradesh into a clean state. He suggested cleaning homes, offices, and surroundings every third Saturday of the month. As part of the Swarnandhra-Swachandhra program, the CM inaugurated several development projects in Kurnool, including a park in Dhanalakshmi Nagar where he planted a sapling with public representatives. Later, he visited C-Camp farmers market and observed the process of making compost from vegetable waste.

“We will establish farmers markets in every constituency across the state,” said Naidu. He promised to develop Kurnool’s farmers market into a model for the entire state with an investment of 6 crore rupees. The CM also announced plans to hold International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam that will impress the world, with yoga programs running for a month starting from the 21st of this month.

Chandrababu highlighted that DWCRA groups are responsible for collecting and converting waste into compost in rural areas. He mentioned plans to establish 75 centers across the state for recycling both wet and dry waste and cleaning lakes through the Palle Pushkarini program.

Previous Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Trump’s New Remittance Tax Plan Will Cost Indians Billions

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills