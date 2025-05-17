Anil Ravipudi’s strict Deal with Nayanthara

South Indian Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the toughest actress to deal with. There are lot of speculations against the actress but she continued to be in demand and she has pocketed big remunerations. Despite all the Superstars promoting their films, Nayanthara is rarely seen promoting her films and she roughly gave time for interviews. The actress left everyone in surprise today after the announcement about her playing the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film has been announced.

The film’s director Anil Ravipudi is a master in promoting his films. He flew to Chennai and shot a small videobyte and released it today. He also convinced Nayanthara to participate in the film’s promotions which are quite crucial. Nayanthara was convinced with the approach of Anil Ravipudi and she promised to allocate dates for the promotions. Anil Ravipudi surprised everyone by convincing Nayanthara. For the first time in her career, Nayanthara will be participating in a full schedule of promotions.

The shoot of the film starts on May 22nd and it will release during Sankranthi 2026. Sahu Garapati is the producer and Bheems is scoring the music for this entertainer. Anil Ravipudi is pretty confident on the film after a blockbuster like Sankranthiki Vastunnam.