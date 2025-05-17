x
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise

The Paradise is the biggest attempt of Nani in his career. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director and the first schedule of the film got completed recently. Top cinematographer GK Vishnu has signed the project and he walked out of the film due to undisclosed reasons. The shoot of the film came to a halt and the team is on a hunt for the right cinematographer for the film. Sanu Varghese who worked with Nani in Shyam Singha Roy, Hi Nanna and HIT 3 is approached but he is quite busy.

An official announcement will be made after the new cinematographer is finalized. Kayadu Lohar has been finalized as the leading lady and the team will make an announcement soon. The first glimpse of The Paradise turned into a sensation and there are huge expectations on the film. Nani is transforming himself for the role. Anirudh is scoring the music. Saregama in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. The film releases in March 2026.

