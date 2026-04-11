Ram Charan’s Bollywood Outing on Cards?

There are frequent speculations about the Bollywood directors teaming up with top Tollywood actors. There are no big projects that materialized in this combination since years. Bollywood has been strongly speculating that Ram Charan will soon work with legendary Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reports say that the film is a historical jungle adventure made on a record budget. An announcement will put an end to the speculations. The speculations say that senior writer Vijayendra Prasad penned the basic idea of the film. Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali earlier wanted to adapt Amish Tripathi’s The Legend of Suheldev but the project got shelved.

For now, Ram Charan is occupied with Peddi directed by Buchi Babu and the film releases soon. He will soon team up with Sukumar for a mega budget film and the project rolls this year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is occupied with Love & War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Earlier to this, Allu Arjun had met Bhansali several times in his Mumbai office but the project did not take place or it was never announced.