Anil Ravipudi issues clarification about F3

After the super success of F2, director Anil Ravipudi announced F3 and the script work of the film is currently happening. There are several rumors that F3 will have one more lead actor along with Venkatesh and Varun Tej. Names of Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja too are speculated. Director Anil Ravipudi clarified that there is no truth in the news. F3 will be layered with more fun between Venkatesh and Varun Tej and the film will have no lead actor in this comic entertainer.

“F3 is not a sequel for F2. It is a franchise film and is loaded with more fun. I along with my team is working on the script. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will play the lead roles in this film too. The regular shoot will commence soon” said Anil. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce F3 and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.