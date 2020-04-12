KCR in self-isolation last 6 years: RK counter attack

Telangana CM KCR is making direct humiliating comments on media persons in press conferences these days. He threatened to take action against the media for misleading the public on Coronavirus prevention measures. Now, ABN Radha Krishna says in his latest Kothapaluku comment that KCR is making such criticism out of his ignorance of the ground level problems of people and migrant workers in view of COVID-19 lockdown. RK went on to say mockingly that KCR is not expected to know people’s problems as the CM has been in his own self-isolation for over six years in his farm house.

RK made ultimate comments on the people of Andhra Pradesh as well. Only god can save them going by how CM Jaganmohan Reddy is continuing his maniac political game with total disregard for the health of the people in this Coronavirus threat.