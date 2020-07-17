Animation part to play a key role in RRR

After the coronavirus outbreak, the shoots of all the Indian films came to a halt. SS Rajamouli tried his best to resume the shoot but he came to a conclusion that it would not be possible to shoot the film anytime soon. There are talks Rajamouli moved out from his Hyderabad residence and is staying in a farmhouse in the outskirts of the city along with his family.

Telugu360 learned that he is monitoring the animation work of the project. RRR has enough scope of animation work throughout the film. Some of the episodes and the narratives are shown as animations in the film. A team of animation experts are working on the episodes currently. The characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju will be explained through animations.

The film will also have shots of animations during the climax portions. All these episodes are getting ready in this break. Rajamouli’s team also sent the content to the VFX studios for the graphics work and the top director is also working monitoring the VFX work currently. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn are the lead actors in RRR.