Another Kuppam test for Chandrababu Naidu soon!!

What Pulivendula is to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kuppam is to Chandrababu Naidu! A pocket borough, a citadel and an impregnable fortress!! Since 1985, only TDP flag fluttered in Kuppam and only Chandrababu emerged victorious. But since 2019, the plot seems to be changing in for Kuppam story. Not only the victory margin fell down drastically in the assembly elections, the YSRCP made inroads in panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC elections. Two of the mandals in Kuppam did not return even a single MPTC.

Amid falling popularity graph, Chandrababu Naidu visited Kuppam for three days in this month to revive the party and arrest defections. Now there is another major test of popularity for Chandrababu in Kuppam. Elections are round the corner for Kuppam, where municipality could not have elections along with other municipalities in the state. While the YSRCP wants to wipe out the TDP from Kuppam municipality, the TDP is trying hard to redeem its prestige.

If sources are to be believed, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to campaign in Kuppam municipality for three days. If this happens, it would be a first as Chandrababu has never campaigned for Kuppam municipality elections. But, this time things appear to be different as Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is pulling all stops to wrest Kuppam.

Results in Kuppam could also decide whether Chandrababu has to look for a safer assembly constituency or should fight from two seats as a backup in the 2024 elections.