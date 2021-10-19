NBK’s fat paycheque for Aha’s Unstoppable

Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised everyone after he signed a celebrity talk show for Telugu digital platform Aha. The show is titled Unstoppable and the curtain raiser event took place recently. The show starts on November 4th and Balakrishna will interview several Tollywood celebrities in the show. The actor is taking Rs 40 lakhs per episode and the first season has 12 episodes. Balakrishna will be taking a whopping pay cheque of Rs 4.80 crores for Unstoppable.

There are talks that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be a guest for one of the episodes and the season opens with the episode of Manchu family. Balakrishna recently commenced the shoot of Unstoppable and he will complete the shoot of the first season before he starts the shoot of his next film. Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda and the film releases in December. He will soon commence the shoot of Gopichand’s Jai Balayya from December.