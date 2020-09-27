Anushka in Bigg Boss 4 house?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss which is aired on Star MAA registered good TRP in the opening week. The small screen audience have been spending ample time for the reality show. Nagarjuna’s hosting skills also received a decent response. Going with the news, top actress Anushka will enter the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming movie Nishabdham which is gearing up for a digital release on October 2nd.

Anushka is set to promote her film on Bigg Boss and is expected to enter the house today. Hemanth Madhukar is the director and Anushka, R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala, Micheal Madsen are the lead actors in this action thriller. The trailer received a decent response and the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions. Anushka is expected to start the promotions of Nishabdham in the Bigg Boss house. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation produced Nishabdham.