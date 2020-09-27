Rakul Preet’s promise for Krish

Rakul Preet Singh returned back to work early during this coronavirus season and she is busy with Krish’s upcoming movie that features Vaishnav Tej in the lead role. Krish wanted to complete the portions of the film in quick schedules and without major breaks. Rakul too wanted to complete the project at a fast pace. Soon her name surfaced in the drugs case and she is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai.

There are reports in media that Krish is completely disturbed as the schedules of this film are disrupted. But Rakul promised Krish that she would not disturb the shoot and would join the sets at the earliest. Rakul is also in plans to complete the portions of her part soon. Krish too is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest as he needs to move on to a periodic drama that features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Krish and his team took a small break and the shoot resumes once Rakul Preet Singh returns back to Hyderabad. First Frame Entertainments are the producers.